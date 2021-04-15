Just and green: labour's ecological question

What is the course about?

This FREE online course explores different aspects of the ‘jobs vs. environment dilemma’ through a lens of current struggles, as well as academic and policy debates. The different lectures, reading materials and zoom workshops discuss fundamental transformations in the ways we produce, consume and organise our economy and society.

Course structure

The course has 5 chapters. Starting from 15 April 2021, there will be a new chapter each week. After becoming fully accessible, the course will remain open for studying the course materials at your own pace.

Chapter 1: Introduction to the course

Chapter 2: Setting the context: why is the environment a labour issue?

Chapter 3: Responding to the environmental crisis and pushing for a fair transition: workers' struggles across the world



Chapter 4: Theoretical and conceptual debates on labour and environment

Chapter 5: Meeting the environmental challenge: labour-related policy proposals

Key concepts

jobs vs. environment, green growth, de-growth, environmentalism, just transition, decarbonization, global labour transformation, natural resources, economic and ecological policies, working conditions

Learning objectives

At the end of the course, the participants will be able to state key facts related to the unequal distribution of greenhouse emissions.

The participants will also be able to discuss the underlying issues of the jobs vs. environment dilemma.

They will also be able to define and relate to key concepts in the environmental-labour debate.

The course participants will also be able to analyse and compare the merits of different analytical approaches and policy proposals related to the labour-environment topic.

Finally, at the end of the course, the participants will be able to assess related policy proposals.

What do I need to know?

This is a multi-disciplinary course drawing on the fields of social, political and economic sciencescourse. It is at the level of a Masters’ programme, but the concepts are explained in an accessible and well-illustrated way, so it is also possible to participate in the course using skills and knowledge acquired outside formal education. The course requires a working level of English.

Course workload

The estimated workload is 6-7 hours per chapter if you read also the key reading for each unit.

Certificates

You will be able to obtain either a Certificate of Participation or a Certificate of Accomplishment for this course. The requirements for each certificate as well as scholarship possibilities are detailed in Chapter 1 of the course as well as in the last unit of the course.

Course instructors

Go to profile Markus Wissen I am a professor of social sciences at Berlin School of Economics and Law. My main area of work is socio-ecological transformation. In particular, I am interested in the labour-environment relationship as well as in mobility and transport. More recently, I have conducted a reserch project on the role of workers in the transformation of the automotive industry, featuring issues of conversion and democracy. Ông là giáo sư khoa học xã hội tại Trường Kinh tế và Luật Berlin. Lĩnh vực nghiên cứu chính của ông là chuyển đổi sinh thái xã hội. Đặc biệt, ông quan tâm đến mối quan hệ lao động - môi trường cũng như sự di chuyển và giao thông. Mới đây, ông đã thực hiện một dự án về vai trò của người lao động trong quá trình chuyển đổi của ngành công nghiệp ô tô, bao gồm các vấn đề về chuyển đổi và dân chủ.

Go to profile Stefanie Lorenzen Stefanie Lorenzen is a professor for business law, especially employment and labor law at the Berlin School of Economics and Law since 2009. She worked for two years at the Ministery of Justice in Windhoek, Namibia, where she supported a development aid study on legal reform after the country’s independence in 1994. From 1998 to 2009 she was an attorney-at-law specialised in employment and labor law, with an international law firm in Germany and in her own practice. At the Berlin School of Economics and Law she academically directs a Master programme in Business Law in an International Context, and lectures on International Labour Standards and working conditions along the global supply chain.

Go to profile Dr. Edlira Xhafa Edlira Xhafa is the Executive Director of the Online Academy of the Global Labour University. She has a master's degree in Labour Policies and Globalisation from the Global Labour University (Germany) and holds a PhD in Labour Studies from the University of Milan, Italy. Since 2000, she has been engaged with national trade unions in her home country Albania, as well as in the Philippines, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Myanmar. She has also worked for, and collaborated with a number of international trade unions and labour organisations such as EI, PSI, BWI, ILO, FES and others.

Go to profile Dr Frank Hoffer Dr Frank Hoffer is a research fellow of the Global Labour University. He studied in Bremen, London and Moscow. He holds a PhD in Economics. During his professional career, Frank Hoffer was a Labour Attache at the Germany Embassy in Moscow, worked as a senior research officer at the International Labour Organisation and served as the Executive Director of the ACT Foundation. His main areas of interest and research are social policy, wage policies and the application of international labour standards. He is a non-executive director of the GLU Online Academy board

Go to profile Michael Stöckel Based in Berlin, I graduated with a Master of International Economics from Berlin School of Economics and Law in 2019. Before studying economics I graduated from the Master of Public Administration (Verwaltungswissenschaft) from Universität Potsdam and the Bachelor of European Studies from Maastricht University. Sống và làm việc tại Berlin, ông tốt nghiệp Thạc sĩ Kinh tế Quốc tế tại Trường Kinh tế và Luật Berlin năm 2019. Trước khi theo học kinh tế, ông đã tốt nghiệp Thạc sĩ Hành chính Công từ Đại học Potsdam và Cử nhân Nghiên cứu Châu Âu từ Đại học Maastricht.

Go to profile Silpa Satheesh Silpa is an Assistant Professor in the School of Development at Azim Premji University. Her research interests include social movements, labour-environmental relations, ethnography and political economy. She holds a PhD in Sociology from University of South Florida.

You can check the website to read more about Silpa's publications, research projects and teaching interests: https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/SitePages/silpa-satheesh.aspx Silpa là Trợ lý Giáo sư tại Trường Phát triển tại Đại học Azim Premji. Các mối quan tâm nghiên cứu của bà bao gồm các phong trào xã hội, quan hệ lao động - môi trường, dân tộc học và kinh tế chính trị. Bà nhận bằng Tiến sĩ Xã hội học tại Đại học Nam Florida.

Bạn có thể xem trang web để đọc thêm về các ấn phẩm, dự án nghiên cứu và sở thích giảng dạy của Silpa: https://azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/SitePages/silpa-satheesh.aspx

Go to profile Mr. John Mark Mwanika John Mark Mwanika is a Programs Officer at Amalgamated Transport and General Workers’ Union (ATGWU-Uganda). John Mark is passionate about workers issues and since 2010 picked special interest in designing innovative organising programs for his union ATGWU. Key among these is the use of HIV/AIDS and Climate Change in organising transport workers in Uganda. Perhaps the most significant is the organising of informal transport workers that has seen the drastic growth of ATGWU’s membership from less than 5,000 in 2012 to over 100,000 by the end of 2018. John Mark is currently working on strategies of building union influence and campaigning in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Nairobi, Kenya and Dakar, Senegal under the ITF Our Public Transport (OPT) Program. John Mark is a holder of a Master in Development Studies, Bachelor of Social Science and a Diploma in Education. He is the current Chair of the ITF Urban Transport Committee and a Co-Chair of ITF Sustainable Transport Working Group

Go to profile Sam Mason Hello. I am a Policy Officer covering sustainability and climate change at the Public & Commercial Services (PCS) Trade Union in the UK. My work covers supporting our workplace environmental represenstatives to build a sustainability agenda, to writing policy briefs and materials around a transformtive Just Transition. We work closely with campaign groups from Extinction Rebellion to Friends of the Earth. I represent the union within the global Trade Unions for Energy Democracy initiative and at the UK COP26 Coalition. I'm an activist in my own right and am a member of the New Lucas Plan (see Lucusplan.org.uk), the Campaign for nuclear disarmament with particular interest in defence diversification and a number of campaigns in my neighbourhood around housing, climate change and the environment.

Please feel free to contact me.

Go to profile Nora Räthzel I am senior professor at the University of Umeå, Sweden. I live in Spain, near Barcelona. Over the past 12 years I have been working on the perceptions, practices and policies of trade unions regarding the environment/nature. Before I did research on transnational corporations from the standpoint of workers and ethnic and gender relations in everyday life. If you are interested in my projects and publications you can visit my website at the University of Umeå, department of Sociology: https://www.umu.se/en/staff/nora-rathzel/

You can find most of my publications at research gate: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Nora_Raethzel Bà là giáo sư danh dự tại Đại học Umeå, Thụy Điển. Bà sống ở Tây Ban Nha, gần Barcelona. Trong 12 năm qua, bà đã nghiên cứu về nhận thức, thực tiễn và chính sách của công đoàn về môi trường / thiên nhiên. Trước đó, bà đã nghiên cứu về các tập đoàn xuyên quốc gia từ quan điểm của người lao động và các mối quan hệ sắc tộc và giới tính trong cuộc sống hàng ngày. Nếu bạn quan tâm đến các dự án và ấn phẩm của bà, bạn có thể truy cập trang web tại Đại học Umeå, khoa Xã hội học: https://www.umu.se/en/staff/nora-rathzel/ Bạn cũng có thể tìm thấy hầu hết các ấn phẩm của Nora Räthzel tại Cổng nghiên cứu: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Nora_Raethzel

Go to profile Bela Galgoczi